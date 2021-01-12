Coolpad Launches Cool Bass Buds At Rs. 1,199: Should You Buy News oi-Priyanka Dua

Coolpad has now announced the launch of a new accessory in the country. The company has launched wireless earphones at Rs. 1,199. The Coolpad Cool Bass Buds are already available on Amazon. The newly launched earbuds come with Deep Bass 13 mm Dynamic Driver, Bluetooth 5.0, strong connectivity, powerful sound, Active Voice Assistants like Siri and Google. The earbuds are expected to offer three hours of backup after 15 minutes of charging.

The earbuds have a 400 mAh battery along with Quick Charging capabilities, 4.5 hours of playing time, 20 hours of extended playback time, and four hours of talk time. The company also said that earbuds come with ultra-portable and Dolphin Design 2.0 with a smart digital battery display. In addition, the company added a Type-C interface to the device.

For the unaware, the company launched its last phone in October 2020 in India. Now, it has launched accessories, which clearly shows that it is expanding its product lineup in the country. However, this announcement comes after established brands launched products in the same category at the same pricing. So, it would be interesting to see how Coolpad will attract customers and give competition to Chinese players.

Coolpad Cool S Smartphone Specifications

Meanwhile, the company has launched the Cool S smartphone in Nepal. The newly launched smartphone features a 6.53-inch LCD and 1080 x 2400 resolution. It has MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The device runs Android 10 OS. Notably, this device has been launched in Nepal and no one knows that when it will be available in India. The smartphone is priced at NPR 22,995 (which is close to Rs. 14,000). On the imaging front, the smartphone has a quad-lens setup at the rear. It has a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 5MP macro sensor, and 0.3MP sensor.

