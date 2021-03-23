Crossloop GEN Earbuds+ Speaker Review: Unique Looks And Impressive Performance

What’s In The Box

The retail box of the Crossloop GEN TWS earbuds + speaker bundles a pair of earbuds, a charging case with an inbuilt 3W speaker, an instruction manual, charging cable, three pairs of ear caps in different sizes and a carry pouch for the charging case. I like the addition of a carry pouch, which is not seen in many earbuds' packages.

Unique And Premium Design

Crossloop GEN TWS earbuds + speaker features a unique design that gives it a premium look. Firstly, talking about the charging case, it features a plastic build but it looks quite premium. There is a black cotton cover at the top left of the charging case while the right has a wooden finish though it is not exactly wood but a rubberized sticker on the plastic case. The bottom of the case is black and it mounts a 3W speaker within it.

As you open the case, you will find the 3W speaker at the left while the charging dock for the earbuds is at the right. At the rear, you will find the micro USB charging port, which is disappointing while there are many options with a USB Type-C port out there. To the left of the port, there is an LED indicator showing its battery status.

When it comes to design of the earbuds, these are also made of plastic and have silicone ear caps as usual. Below the ear caps, there are charging connectors to charge the earbuds when mounted within the charging case. At the center of the charging case, you can see a big button with the Crossloop logo, which is a touch button to turn the earbuds on and off. Also, there is an LED indicator on these earbuds to show the charging status. When the LED is red, it means that the earbuds are still getting charged and while it turns off, it indicates that the earbuds are charged completely.

Talking about the design of the Crossloop GEN TWS earbuds + speaker, it looks like these earbuds are comfortable to wear even for longer durations. I tried using them for a walk and did not find any discomfort in wearing them continuously for over two hours. However, it misses out on an IP certification for water resistance, which will be an issue for those who want to wear these earbuds to the gym.

Pairing Is Quick And Simple

To pair the Crossloop GEN TWS earbuds + speaker, you need to just take the earbuds from the charging dock and press the touch buttons on them to pair them together. Now, both the earbuds will be paired and then you can pair the same with your smartphone. That's it! The pairing process is as simple and quick as this.

Performance Isn’t Disappointing

Crossloop GEN TWS earbuds + speaker delivers impressive audio performance on most instances. Overall sound quality is good and there is punchy bass. However, while watching movies with background music and low dialogs, the latter is merged with the background and it becomes tough to understand it clearly.

When the earbuds are still connected to your smartphone and you mount them in the case for charging, it does not get disconnected but the audio will be shifted to the speaker. The 3W speaker delivers somewhat acceptable performance though I won't say it is the best in its class. But it is acceptable as it is a 3W speaker and we cannot expect more from it. Until you disconnect Bluetooth on your phone or remove the earbuds from charging, you can hear the audio from the speaker.

Furthermore, the Crossloop GEN TWS earbuds + speaker comes with Bluetooth 5.0 + EDR. With this connectivity support, you can witness no lags in the sound quality. Also, there is increased range with this earbuds as compared to others in this price bracket.

Even the call quality is reasonable and the voices are heard clearly except for a slight disturbance in the call occasionally when the environment is noisy.

Detailing the battery life, the charging case has a 500mAh battery while each of the earbuds has a 60mAh battery. The earbuds can last up to 4 hours as per the company. On a full charge, I could use it continuously for nearly 3.5 hours. The case can charge the earbuds fully for five times. The charging time of the earbuds is less than two hours while that of the case is even lesser. This battery performance is more or less similar to other pairs of earbuds in the range.

Should You Buy?

If you want to upgrade to a TWS earbuds, then there are many options for you. But if you want to buy one with a USP, then the Crossloop GEN TWS earbuds + speaker could be a great option for you. You can buy this offering from Crossloop for as low as Rs. 1,999 and get an acceptable performance from it. Moreover, the design of this pair of earbuds will definitely make heads turn towards you, which is a good thing for a pair of earbuds priced within a budget.