Crossloop Launches Designer PRO Series Earphones For Rs. 1,999 In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Crossloop has launched its designer Pro series earphones in India. The earphones comes with a design which uses handwoven coating , to ensures more durability than traditional plastic coating cords.

The company claims that the noise cancellation design of the earphone will ensure a better music experience. The earphones housings are ergonomically shaped and angled at 45 degrees which make sure that it won't fall out of the ears easily, even during intense activities like cycling, gyming etc.

The earphones come with additional noise-isolating ear-buds which features 3 different sized ear tips. It also supports Hands-free calling and supports Siri/Alexa/Google activation from the functional button itself.

The earphones are compatible with all the devices and and you can purchase them through Flipkart, Amazon, and Crossloop's Online store. You can grab the earphone for Rs. 1,999 in three color options.

Thoughts About Crossloop Designer PRO Series Earphones

Considering the design of the earphone we can say that the company is offering a decent deal, but the pricing could raise some eyborws. In the same price segment, there are brands like Oraimo, Xiaomi, and Ubon offering better products. You can also get wireless headphones in the same price range.

However, the design is unique and it looks different from others which can be the USP for these Crossloop earphones.

