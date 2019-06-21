ENGLISH

    Crossloop Launches Ultra-Compact And Stylish Volar Bluetooth Speaker In India Priced At Rs. 3,499

    Crossloop a designer Technology Brand, adds another travel-friendly product to its range in India with 'Volar' Bluetooth Speaker, for everything musical. Designed for the Millennial generation, the speaker packs the right combination of form and function, blending the tech-savvy consumers to style-savvy needs, in a minimalist aesthetic.

    Crossloop Launches Ultra-Compact Volar Bluetooth Speaker In India

     

    Building a product for the young generation, Volar sports the rugged outdoorsman in the friend circle. The speaker is light enough to carry on a camping trip and remains durable enough to tumble in a bag unprotected. Don't, let the stylish build of the beauty fool you - Volar packs enough exceptional sound to fill all kinds of rooms.

    The device is paired with a carry loop, and the IPX4 Dust and Waterproof Speaker snaps to all kinds of stuff when you are on the move. The company also claims that the speaker is capable of delivering a battery up to 12 hours on a full charge at 80% volume. With great Hi -resolution sound, at 5W RMS Output with a passive subwoofer, without distortion at high volumes.

    Commenting on the new addition to its product range, Shubham Khare - CEO, Crossloop India says "Today's younger generation is driven by itchy feet and a restless soul. As much as they love travelling, they also love to stay trendy, flash chic gadgets and brag about it to the world. Stylish Travel Accessories have become more prevalent and with Volar, we make 'Travel in Style' real."

    Crossloop Launches Ultra-Compact Volar Bluetooth Speaker In India

     

    Volar runs on built-in battery and offers Bluetooth wireless connection for ultimate accessibility. The speaker supports Handsfree Calling and for non-Bluetooth devices, can be operated by 3.5mm audio cable in Aux in Jack. The speaker also supports up to the 10m range for Wireless Connectivity.

    The product in the black & red combination is already available with leading e-commerce Retailers and Crossloop official website Crossloop.co.in

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 12:03 [IST]
