Damson launches CORSECA Eternia retro Bluetooth speaker for Rs 7,999

Damson Technologies has finally launched its latest CORSECA Eternia retro looking Bluetooth speaker in India. As far as design is concerned the speaker comes with a retro old-school look which reminds you radios from the 80s. The device is capable of connecting via the Bluetooth 4.2 along with 2 powerful 10Watts RMS drivers and 20WRMS output.

The speaker sports an impressive frequency range of 70Hz-20KHz. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 2400mAH rechargeable lithium battery. The company claims that it is capable of delivering 8-10 hours of continuous wireless audio playing.

Sandeep Popli, Director Sales at Damson Technologies said, "At the intersection of vintage looks and cutting-edge technology, the Eternia boasts loads of features in one charming piece of gadgetry. The combination of vintage looks, ecstatic color combination and comprehensive functionality with FM Radio alongside Bluetooth streaming and other modern advancements at an affordable price makes Corseca Eternia a winner."

On the connectivity part, the CORSECA Eternia speaker offers, e Bluetooth, USB, TF Card reader, AUX in port and FM radio. It measures 240 x 115 x 168mm and weighs 1.4kg.

The CORSECA Eternia is up for grabs in India for Rs 7,999 and is available from Damson's network of authorized retailers and distributors.