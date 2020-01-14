Detel Launches Amaze Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: Price And Specifications

ENGLISH

    Detel has been very aggressive in terms of launching products in the country. The company has now announced the launch of its latest Bluetooth speaker. The Amaze Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs. 2,399, and it is available at Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Detel's website. The newly launched speakers come with many features like 10W speakers and wireless FM.

    Detel Launches Amaze Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

     

    Detel Amaze Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: Details

    The newly launched Bluetooth speakers come with a frequency response of 60-18KHz. The speakers come with a Lithium battery 2,400 mAh/3.7V which can provide eight hours of playback time the company claims.

    On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, USB, BT, AUX, and SD card. It comes with wireless FM. Furthermore, the speaker features an oval-like shape. According to the company, the Amaze comes in curvy and handy design. It is available in two colors i.e Black and Red. Meanwhile, the company is planning to expand its speakers' range.

    To recall, the company launched of trolley speakers in the country. The Thump and Thunder speakers are priced at Rs. 10,299 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

    These speakers are already available at its website, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall. Both speakers come with a wireless microphone, TWS function which allows Bluetooth to connect all speakers simultaneously.

    Both Thump and Thunder support 70 RMS and 100 RMS output power. It comes with 12V/ 4500mAh and 12V/700 mAh battery. It also includes FM frequency 87.50, 108.00 Mhz. The company is also providing a 10 percent discount on these speakers.

    The company has also come up with a power bank. It includes Di-20K Pro, Di-5K, Di-10K Atom, Di-20K Di-10K, and Di-10K Pro. These power banks will cost you Rs. 1499, Rs. 2399, and Rs. 2999 and Rs. 3499, respectively. These power banks are also available at its website and Paytm Mall.

    Read More About: detel
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 14:22 [IST]
