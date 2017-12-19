Detel launches two ‘Made in India’ high capacity portable power banks under Rs. 1,000

Detel Mobiles and Accessories, the manufacturer of the World's most economical Feature Phone-Detel D1, has now announced the launch of two high capacity power banks at an affordable price. Dubbed as Detel D10000 and D12500, these power banks are manufactured and designed in India, and the company claims that they are extending their vision of 'connecting the unconnected'.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD, S. G. Corporate Mobility (parent company of Detel), said, "We have over 400 Mn smartphone users in India. We understand the needs of the 21st -century man. When you're on the go, the last thing you would want to have is Low Battery on your smartphone or any other handheld device. The perfect blend of performance and style, these power banks are designed and priced to ensure that every user can possess leading-edge technology at competitive prices."

The 10000mAh Detel power bank D10000 and 12000mAh Detel power bank D12500 feature a RISC microprocessor that facilitates fast charging and enhanced battery life cycle. The company has claimed that the two devices work for at least 500 cycles.

The devices sport 4 LED indicators on each of the devices and these indicate the remaining power status of the device. Both the devices are equipped with lithium-ion batteries with much greater energy density. Apart from this, the two devices sport a sleek and compact exterior.

Further, they come with a single DC 5V/2A input port and three DC 5V/2A output ports. The two power banks come with pass-through technology which allows users to charge their phone and the power bank at the same time.

Compatible with all iOS and Android devices, the D10000 and D12500 power banks can charge all digital devices with DC 5V input such as Tablet PC, smartphones, iPads, iPhones, MP3/MP4 players, PSPs, and even cameras.

For device safety system, these highly efficient power banks are manufactured with multiple safety protection systems. The new range goes through five levels of stringent quality testing - with three levels of process inspection at each stage.

As for the pricing, Detel D10000 is priced at Rs. 699 and the Detel D12500 is priced at Rs. 899. The Power Banks can be purchased online from www.detel-india.com. The devices come with one-year manufacturer warranty.