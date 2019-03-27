Detel Posh Bluetooth speaker launched at Rs. 1999: Price, specification & more News oi-Priyanka Dua In terms of connectivity options, users can also connect the Bluetooth speaker with Pen drive, Micro SD Card and AUX to enjoy back to back music.

Detel, known for an economical feature phone and TV brand has announced the launch of Posh Bluetooth Speaker. Priced at Rs 1,999, the bluetooth speaker can be purchased through Detel's website, Mobile app and e-commerce platforms- Flipkart & Amazon.

The product is equipped with DC5V 2A Power Speaker & V4.2 Bluetooth version that allows a connectivity range up to 10 meters. Backed by a 3.7v-2000mAh lithium battery, Posh delivers 5 hours of playback on "normal sound". In terms of connectivity options, users can also connect the Bluetooth speaker with Pen drive, Micro SD Card and AUX to enjoy back to back music.

Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel, said," Our speakers have always reflected the unique style of our listeners. Its fine design, great audio quality, powerful battery and a host of other features make Posh a must have. After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous range from our customers, we are all geared up to sway the market with the new speaker."

It houses a distortion of 0.5 percent (AT1.0khz 2w). It also supports a charging time of 3-4 Hours.

Meanwhile, Detel has partnered with Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace company. In India, mobile penetration has reached the next level, where it has moved beyond the urban cities to reach the tier-2, tier-3 cities and other rural parts of the country as well. With this partnership, Detel will continue to build a strong portfolio in the feature phone and TV category, providing customers with a vast selection, unmatched value, and fast & reliable doorstep delivery.

Bhatia, said, "Our endeavor is to expand the horizons of smart technology by providing an affordable and uncompromised user experience for our end consumers. With our partnership with Flipkart, we aim to provide customers with easy access to Detel Products across India"

"With this tie-up, we aim to reach to the audience in tier 1 and 3 cities" he further added.