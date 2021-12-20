Did You Know That Realme Sells These Things In India?

Realme AA and AAA Alkaline Batteries

When I saw the listing for the Realme AA and AAA alkaline batteries, I was shocked. The company sells these non-rechargeable batteries in a pack of 10. The Realme AA alkaline battery costs Rs. 159 while the Realme AAA alkaline battery costs Rs. 189 for the pack of 10.

Looking at the product page, these products offer a lot more features than off-the-shelve batteries. These batteries are rated to last for 10 years. They are also Mercury and Cadmium free. Not just that, they also come in leak-proof and explosion-proof packaging. The Realme AAA alkaline battery has a capacity of 3100 mAh, while the Realme AA alkaline battery has a capacity of 1250 mAh.

Realme Tooth Brush And Trimmer

Realme also sells toothbrushes and trimmers in India. The toothbrush is available in two models, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush and Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, for Rs. 599 and Rs. 1,599, respectively.

The Realme trimmer also comes in two models, the Realme Beard Trimmer and the Realme Beard Trimmer Plus, which retail for Rs. 1099 and Rs. 1799, respectively. These trimmers offer features like a USB Type-C charging port, similar to most of the Android smartphones launched in 2021.

Realme Hair Dryer

This is another interesting product, and Realme is currently the only smartphone brand to launch a hair Dryer in India. The Realme Hair Dryer retails for Rs. 1,999, which seems a bit expensive for the product. However, for the asking price, it does come loaded with features that one might not find on a regular hairdryer.