Diesel launches new premium Full Guard 2.5 touchscreen smartwatch

Diesel, a watch sub-brand by Fossil, has announced the launch of its new premium Full Guard 2.5 touchscreen smartwatch.

The next generation smartwatch offers the latest technology, including heart rate tracking, NFC payment capabilities, and GPS tracking. The product will be starting from Rs.24,495 and will be available in India by the end of November 2018.

The new smartwatch is compatible with both iPhone and Android phones, is powered with Wear OS by Google and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC.

This new collection comes in four styles ie. a matte steel case on a black leather strap, a gunmetal steel case on a brown leather strap, a matte black steel case on a black silicone strap and an all-over gunmetal stainless steel case on a three-link bracelet.

Customizable dials include the neon Flicker dial, which changes color automatically throughout the day, and the interactive heart rate dial, which creates a rippling water effect with the tap of a finger.

Diesel also has optimized features including rapid charging, music control, customizable watch faces, and smartphone notifications.

Furthermore, It comes in Assist on the Wrist which asks questions and gives commands directly to your smartwatch via Google Assistant, Swimproof Technology allows you to shower and swim up to 3 ATM seamlessly through third-party apps and Weather Filters that display dial effects change based on local weather behavior. As conditions arise, you will be notified via weather animations that appear on the display, like ice, snow, rain, severe thunderstorm and, now, with the addition of cloudy, foggy and humidity.

Earlier this month, Diesel announced its partnership with global superstar DJ and producer, Steve Aoki, who has signed on as the brand's newest ambassador. Continuing the collaboration through early 2019, Steve will be the face of Diesel's Full Guard 2.5 touchscreen smartwatch.