DIGISOL introduces Layer 2 Gigabit Dual Stack intelligent switches

DIGISOL Systems has introduced the layer 2 gigabit intelligent switching series DG-GS4200 designed for carrier and MAN networks. These switches supports QoS, enhanced VLAN functions (VLAN, VPN, Voice VLAN, QinQ, N:1 VLAN Translation etc), Ethernet Ring Protection Protocol (G.8032), classified bandwidth control, intelligent security control, OAM (Operations, Administration and Maintenance), manageability functions and Triple-Play services which fulfill the network requirements demanded by carrier network.

The DG-GS4200 Switches are equipped with the full GE ports and 4 SFP uplink ports, the series integrates advanced management and security functions to provide performance and scalability. DG-GS4200 series have two variants, DG-GS4228 and DG-GS4228P. Where DG-GS4228P support PoE port.

DG-GS4200 series comply with IEEE 802.3az (Energy-Efficient Ethernet) standard, which dramatically lower power consumption due to its Innovative port-LED Shut-off function, the user can automatically set the switch port-LED UP or DOWN at a specified time period according to their needs to achieve functional, energy-saving correct results. The DG-GS4200 uses Fan-less design and smart fan strategies for real-time temperature monitoring and reduces the noise pollution

The DG-GS4200 series provide a variety of security mechanisms like SYN Flood, Land, ICMP Flood attack prevention and other DOS class technology, BPDU Guard and Root Guard which avoid accidental topology loops and prevent illegal edge devices become root to cause unnecessary flapping. IEEE 802.1X port-based access control ensures all users are authorized before being granted access to the network.

User authentication is carried out using any standard-based RADIUS server. Access Control Lists (ACLs) can be used to restrict access to sensitive network resources by denying packets and forward by different policies. User-defined ACL provides more flexible access control for users.

DG-GS4200 series support DHCP snooping, which prevents DHCP attacks and illegal DHCP SERVER by setting trust ports and untrust ports. With DHCP Snooping binding and option82 enabled, it can combine modules like dot1xand ARP, or implement user-access-control independently. DG-GS4200 series support much more L2 security features such as ARP guard, Anti-ARP scanning, and other ARP and MAC Security technology to protect network security and reliability.

DG-GS4200 series support 4 Gigabit uplink ports, which could be designed to offer redundant uplinks with various ring protection applications, effectively raised the expansibility and performance of network. DG-GS4200 series support G.8032 v2 and can be deployed in a variety of complex network topologies.