Digisol launches 6 Port Fast Ethernet Unmanaged PoE Switch

DIGISOL Systems has launched the DG-FS1006PF- a six port Fast Ethernet PoE unmanaged switch. It supports 4 PoE Ports & 2 Uplink Ports and offers CCTV mode which allows extending Ethernet connectivity up to 250m on PoE ports with VLAN support.

The DG-FS1006PF Switch offers 6 x10/100 Mbps Fast Ethernet ports with 4 Power over Ethernet ports and are IEEE 802.3af and IEEE 802.3at compliant. They are capable of supplying PoE Power to PoE devices. The existing Ethernet cables can be used to power up IEEE 802.3af/ 802.3at compliant network devices.

The switch claims to offer backplane capacity of 1.2Gbps, while the data transfer is at an average of 200Mbps per port at full duplex mode. The DG-FS1006PF comes with an auto-negotiation an auto-sensing feature that makes the configuration easy. Besides, the auto MDI/MDI-X feature eliminates the need of using a crossover cable or dedicated uplink port.

The device also comes with a button that lets the users switch to CCTV mode. Here the ports 1-4 will be isolated from each other but can communicate with uplink port 5-6. Also, the mode set the ports 1-4 to full 10Mbps speed and extend the Ethernet connectivity to up to 250m. The DG-FS1006PF Switch is priced of Rs 3,999 and comes with limited lifetime warranty.