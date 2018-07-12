Digitek launches DSG 005 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer in India

Digitek, known for its photographic and smartphone accessories has launched a 3 Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer - DSG 005. The device comes with an in-use charging functionality, that allows users to use the device even in low charge. The smartphone which is being used for photography or video shooting can also be charged with the stabilizer.

The DSG 005 offers operational experience with a joystick to facilitate smooth and exact movements of the gimbal. The device operates in three versatile modes, pan and tilt follow mode, pan following mode and lock mode.

The user also has the option of using the device with its app. While using on app users get to operate more features like face tracking, time lapse functions, smart object track, panorama shooting, zoom control and more.

Design wise the DSG 005 3 Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer is a compact, portable and one-handed design that enables simple and easy operation. It is made of a high-strength composite material and weighs just 423g.

Using this device is very simple all you need to do is just select your subject and Active Track lock the subject and will follow. It uses built-in sensors and brushless motors to ensure stability while recording videos.

The stabilizer comes with Power On/Off touch options along with a dedicated mode button to switch between the front and back lenses. And for clicking the photo you need to click the mode button twice and for video shooting, you have to click it thrice.

It has a status indicator which indicated the battery usage conditions and the action that the user needs to take. The Digitek 3 Axis Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer comes with an MRP of Rs. 10,995, but you can get it on Amazon.in for a discounted price of Rs. 7,499.

