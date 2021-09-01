DIZO GoPods And GoPods Neo With ANC Launched In India: Specs, Price, And Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme's partner brand DIZO has announced two new audio products namely the DIZO GoPods and the GoPods Neo in India. The brand announced its first audio accessories back in July and has now expanded its portfolio with these new offerings. Like existing products, the new earbuds also borrow features from Realme's audio devices.

DIZO GoPods Features

The DIZO GoPods packs a sleek design and 10mm Hi-Fi Bass Boost drivers. The earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that can block the noise by up to 25dB and also offer super-low latency of 88ms. For battery, the earbuds claim to deliver a total battery of up to 25 hours and 10 minutes charging gives 120min playback.

The earbuds are powered by the R2 chip and other features include Transparency Mode, Bluetooth 5,2 connectivity, Touch Control, and Smart Wear detection. Lastly, the earbuds are IPX5 certified for dust and water resistance.

DIZO GoPods Neo Features

The design of the DIZO GoPods Neo is similar to the Realme Buds Q2. The DIZO GoPods Neo is also equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver and supports Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB. It also comes with a transparency mode, a low latency mode of 88ms, and an IPX5 rating for dust and water-resistant. However, the DIZO GoPods Neo packs a 40 mAh battery in each bud, while the charging case has a 480 mAh battery unit.

The earbuds are claimed to offer a total of 28 hours of battery on a single charge and 10 minutes charging offers three hours of playback. Besides, the GoPods Neo also supports Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. Further, both the audio accessories work with realme Link app.

DIZO GoPods, DIZO GoPods Neo Price And Availability In India

The DIZO GoPods carries a price tag of Rs. 3,299 and will be available via Flipkart starting September 6 in Smoky Grey and Creme White color options. However, the earbuds can be purchased at a special price of Rs. 2,999 for a limited period.

On the other hand, the DIZO GoPods Neo has been launched at Rs. 2,499. It will also be available at an introductory price of Rs. 2,299 for a limited period. The first sale has been set for September 10 and it comes in Deep Blue and Aurora color options.

How About Competition?

The latest earbuds are packed with all useful features and also carry affordable price tags. They are believed to compete with brands like Lava, Boat, and Micromax that have launched several new accessories lately. Alongside, DIZO has launched the DIZO Hair Dryer and the Beard Trimmer Plus.

