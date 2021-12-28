Dizo Watch R, Buds Z Pro Earbuds India Launch On January 5; Features Revealed On Flipkart News oi-Tanaya Dutta

As promised, Realme's sub-brand Dizo is all set to launch a new smartwatch dubbed the Dizo Watch R in India. The upcoming smartwatch will sit with the existing Dizo Watch, Dizo Watch 2, and the Watch Pro. Alongside, the brand is also bringing a new pair of TWS earbuds named the Buds Z Pro.

Both the products are confirmed to launch on January 5 in the country. Here's everything that we know so far about the Dizo Watch R and the Buds Z Pro earbuds.

Dizo Watch R, Buds Z Pro India Launch Confirmed

The brand took its official Twitter handle to confirm the launch of the upcoming products. The launch is scheduled for at 12 PM (noon) on January 5. Both the watch and the earbuds have been listed on Flipkart which also confirms their availability on the e-commerce site.

The brand has already started sharing the features of these products and the Flipkart listing has also revealed key specs and design of the Dizo Watch R and the Buds Z Pro earbuds ahead of the official launch.

Dizo Watch R Features And Design

The Dizo Watch R is the first watch from the brand to feature a circular dial. The watch is confirmed to sport a 1.3-inch AMOLED (360 x 360 pixels) display with 550nits of peak brightness. It is also touted to be the biggest AMOLED panel in the segment. It comes with a metal frame and 2.5D curved glass.

The watch will measure 9.9mm. You'll get a total of 150+ stylish watch faces and the Dizo Watch R also supports the Always-on Display mode. The watch will also come with blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring and heart rate monitoring and more.

There will be more than 110 sports modes and camera control, smart notification, and music control features. For battery, the Dizo Watch R is said to last up to 12 days. Lastly, the smartwatch will also have 5ATM water resistance. In terms of colors, the watch will also be available in black, white, and pink shades.

Dizo Buds Z Pro Features We Know So Far

The Flipkart listing confirms the Dizo Buds Z Pro earbuds will come in black and blue color options. In terms of design, the earbuds will have an in-ear design and 10mm drivers with the Bass Boost+ algorithm. The upcoming Dizo earbuds will also support the ANC feature and 88mm super low latency mode. In terms of battery, the earbuds claim to ​offer up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge. Apart from this nothing is known about the upcoming Dizo products.

How About The Competition?

The pricing details of these aforementioned devices are still under wraps. However, the features make us believe both the earbuds and the watch will be tough competitors for other brands' devices like Noise and Boat. The features like an AMOLED panel and great battery will be the plus point for the Dizo Watch R watch. However, it seems the watch will skip GPS connectivity.

Best Mobiles in India