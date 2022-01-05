Dizo Watch R, Dizo Buds Z Pro Earbuds Launched In India; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme's sub-brand Dizo has announced the Dizo Watch R and the Buds Z Pro earbuds in India. Both products will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The watch is claimed to feature the biggest AMOLED panel in the segment and it is also the first watch from the brand to feature a round-shaped display.

On the other hand, the Dizo Buds Z Pro features include ANC, 88mm super low latency mode, and so on. Check out the pricing and availability details of both the watch and earbuds.

Dizo Watch R, Dizo Buds Z Pro Price, And Availability

The Dizo Watch R has been announced at Rs. 3,999; however, it will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 3,499. The watch comes in Classic Black, Golden Pink, and Silver Grey color options and will be available for will go on sale via Flipkart starting January 11.

The Dizo Buds Z Pro earbuds are launched at Rs. 2,999 but can be purchased at an introductory price of Rs. 2,299 for a limited period. The earbuds come in Orange Black and Ocean Blue color and will also be available on Flipkart starting January 13.

Dizo Watch R Features

The smartwatch has a 1.3-inch AMOLED (360 x 360 pixels) display with 550nits of peak brightness and 2.5D curved glass. It supports Always-On Display, 150+ stylish watch faces blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring and heart rate monitoring, and more. The Dizo Watch R comes with 110 sports modes, up to 12 days of battery life, camera control, smart notification, and music control features. The watch is also 5ATM water-resistant.

Dizo Buds Z Pro Earbuds Features

The earbuds have an in-ear design and are equipped with 10mm drivers with the Bass Boost+ algorithm. The Dizo earbuds also support the ANC feature that can block the noise by up to 25dB.

For battery, the earbuds claim to offer seven hours battery and up to 25 hours of battery life with a charging case. It supports a Type-C port and 10 mins charging can provide two hours of listening. Other features include smart touch control, IP rating, dual-mic, and so on.

Best Mobiles in India