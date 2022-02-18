Just In
Dizo Wireless Power Earphones India Launch On Feb 21; 18 Hours Battery, 11.2mm Drivers Confirmed
Realme's partner brand DIZO is all set to announce new Bluetooth earphones on Feb 21 in the country. The earphones will come with a neckband style design and will be dubbed as the Dizo Wireless Power. The features and design of the upcoming Dizo Wireless Power earphones have also been confirmed ahead of the official announcement.
Dizo Wireless Power Earphones India Launch On Feb 21
The brand took to its official Twitter handle to confirm that the Dizo Wireless Power earphones are launching at 12 PM (noon) on Feb 21 in India. The brand has also confirmed the earphones will be available to purchase via Flipkart. Besides, the dedicated microsite for the Dizo Wireless Power on Flipkart has revealed the design and key specs.
Dizo Wireless Power Earphones Features We Know So Far
The Dizo Wireless Power is confirmed to feature 11.2mm drivers with an advanced Bass Boost+ algorithm. The Wireless Power earphones will come with Bluetooth v5.2 and 88ms super low latency mode. It will also support Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that will make you audible on a call even in a noisy environment.
For battery, the earphones will pack a 150 mAh battery that will take two hours to charge fully using a Type-C port, while ten minutes of charging will deliver you two hours of playback. It is also said to provide a total playback time of up to 18 hours.
Further, the earphones will support a smart control feature. By single press, you can play/pause and answer/end call, need to press three times for gaming mode, and press and hold to reject a call. The Dizo Wireless Power earphones will also come with IPX4 water resistance.
Dizo Wireless Power Earphones Price & Sale In India
The Dizo Wireless Power earphones are said to be priced at Rs. 2,499. It will be available in three color options namely - Classic Black, Hunter Green, and Violet Blue. It is expected to go on sale on the same day of its launch. The upcoming Dizo earphones will be a good choice who is looking for affordable earphones for day-to-day usage like attending calls and listening to music.
