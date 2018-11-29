DJI Osmo Pocket with 4K video recording @ 60fps officially launched for Rs 24,418

DJI, the high-end drone and Gimbal making company has launched a new video accessory named DJI Osmo Pocket, which is a first of its kind product from the company. The DJI Osmo Pocket combines the power of hand-held gimbal with an action camera in a compact form factor. Here are the complete details on the latest gimbal + video camera from DJI.

DJI Osmo Pocket price and availability

The DJI Osmo Pocket will be available for $349 (Rs 24,418) via DJI store. The Osmo Pocket can be pre-ordered from the 29th of November and will start shipping from the 15th of December 2018. As of now, there is no information on pricing or availability of the DJI Osmo Pocket in India.

Buy the DJI Osmo Pocket here

DJI Osmo Pocket features and specifications

The DJI Osmo Pocket is 4" tall and comes with an 1/2.3-inch sensor with 12 MP resolution, which is capable of recording 4K videos @60fps with 100Mbps bit-rate. The DJI Osmo Pocket also has a dual microphone setup with advanced noise-canceling algorithms to offer premium audio and video recording experience. The camera comes with 1.55-micron pixel size, which enables high-quality video recording even in low-lighting condition.

The entire device weights at 116 grams, which makes it a lightweight device. Due to the 3 axial mechanical gimbal, the Omso Pocket offers stable footage even at 4K resolution with a control accuracy of +/- 0.005.

On a single charge, the DJI Osmo Pocket can record up to 140 minutes with a tiny view-finder. The Osmo Pocket also comes with additional features like First-Person View, Active Track, 3x3 panorama, Motionlapse, and Nightshot.

DJI Osmo pocket official accessories

DJI has also launched a bunch of accessories for the DJI Osmo Pocket, and here are the information about the official add-ons.

Osmo charging case and wireless module Osmo charging case - This can be used to charge the Osmo pocket and to store up to two micro SD cards, four ND filters, and two smartphone connectors. Wireless module - This accessory offers wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity between the smartphone/tablet and DJI Osmo. Extension rod and water proof case Extension rod - As the name suggests, this can be used to increase the length of the DJI Osmo Pocket, which also comes with 1/4" tripod mount. Waterproof case - Using this accessory one can use the Osmo Pocket underwater without any issue for up to 60 meters. Accessory mount and ND Filter Accessory mount - This is an add-on module to attach external accessories to the DJI Osmo Pocket. ND filter set - Using these filters, one can reduce the amount of light entering into the sensor for controlling the scene exposure. Control wheel and 3.5 mm adapter Control wheel - Control wheel will be useful to improve the shoot composition of a scene. 3.5 mm adapter - Using this accessory one can attach earphones or mics with 3.5 mm out. Cover and quick release base Cover - The cover adds an additional protection to the Osmo Pocket, which makes it easy to carry. Quick release base - This module can be used to attach the DJI Osmo Pocket to helmets, boards, and other smooth surfaces.