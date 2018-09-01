Energy Sistem launches five new audio devices audio devices in India

Energy Sistem Technology has announced the launch of its new active range of personal audio devices.

The new products include Energy Outdoor Box Adventure Bluetooth Speaker, Energy Earphones Sport 3 Bluetooth earphones, Energy Earphone Style 1+ earphones, Energy Music Box 1+ Bluetooth Speaker, and Energy Headphones 2 Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones.

K Sunil, Managing Director, Alchemie Commerce said: "We are excited to add these two leading products from Energy Sistem's global portfolio and make them available to our customers in India. This addition further strengthens the range, and makes Energy Sistem as the brand to reckon with, in the personal audio segment in India."

The Energy Outdoor Box is a portable Bluetooth speaker made for outdoor adventures. This stereo Speaker sports 2 full range stereo speakers, which offers 10W RMS of crystal clear music.

This Energy Outdoor Adventure features several playback options to play your music just the way you prefer: via Bluetooth, using microSD cards, through the 3.5 mm audio-in or just listen to the radio. The massive 2000 mAh in-built battery delivers upto16 hours of non-stop music. The product is available in a color combination of olive and black for Rs. 3499.

The Energy Earphones Sport 3Bluetooth earphones are the latest addition to Energy Sistem's earphone range in India. The Sport 3 is amongst select few products in its category to support Qualcomm aptXTM, the audio technology which enhances the wireless sound quality of many of the world's finest audio products.

The product is available in 2 color options (Silver and Yellow) and is available at Rs. 3,999.

Priced at Rs. 699, Energy Earphone Style 1+ is the entry-level in-ear earphones specifically designed for the Indian market. The earphones come with a built-in microphone to answer calls and a multi-function button to control playback.

While Energy Music Box 1+ is a small yet powerful portable pocket speaker priced at Rs. 2,299. It sports a passive radiator with 40 MM drivers, FM Radio and Micro SD MP3 reader to play music from cards of up to 128GB.

Lastly, Energy Headphones 2 Bluetooth comes with a self-adjusting headband with 180 degrees rotating earbud which makes them compact enough to be carried around.