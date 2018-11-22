Epson re-brands InkTank printers as EcoTank, launches L3110 & L3150 EcoTank printers

Epson, the Japanese electronic brands primarily known for its printers has made some changes in the branding of its widely popular InkTank printers. Epson has now rebranded the InkTank printer line-up as EcoTank printers in India. The entire range of InkTank printers will now come under the EcoTank umbrella from now onwards.

The first InkTank printer was launched by Epson back in 2011 and since then the company has introduced a number of models in the InkTank series of printers. Epson is one of the most preferred printer brands following HP and Canon and the company has now started spreading awareness regarding its CISS (Continuous Ink Supply System) printer benefits. The CISS printers are said to reduce the cost of printing by a greater margin and are quite cost-effective.

Apart from rebranding the InkTank line-up, Epson has also introduced two new printers in the EcoTank lineup. Epson has launched EcoTank L3110 and L3150 EcoTankk printers. Both of these printers will replace the company's previous flagship models, i.e, L380 and L405 respectively.

Both the Epson L3110 and L3150 EcoTank printers feature a compact design and come with an integrated ink tank. When it comes to the printing quality, the L3110 and the L3150 printers can print the content at a high printing resolution of 5760 dpi. This allows the printer to deliver high-resolution printouts. You also get fast print speeds of up to 10ipm (impressions per minute) for black and 5.0ipm (impressions per minute) for color printouts.

The new L3110 and L3150 printers are also able to print borderless images of up to 4R. As mentioned earlier, the latest range of printers comes with an integrated ink tank and are a cost-effective option for printing. Both the printers can print one page for just 7 paise for black and white and 18 paise for color printouts.

With a single ink bottle, the printer can print 4,500 black prints and 7,500 color prints. With low-cost replacement bottles, the EcoTank printers can save to up to 80 percent of the ink. Refilling the ink bottles is not much fuss as the bottles have unique nozzles which fit into the respective tank which allows for a clean refill of the bottles.

As for the pricing, the EcoTank L3110 comes with a price tag of Rs 11,899, whereas, the L3150 comes with a price tag of Rs 14,299. Besides, Epson is also offering a warranty of up to 1 year or 30,000 prints on both the printers.