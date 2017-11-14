FIIL Launches Diva Pro high-end headphones in India

FIIL, a designer, and manufacturer of finely crafted audio products has just launched DIVA PRO headphones in India. What's interesting about this product is that FIL DIVA PRO is a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree.

The company has claimed that with sleek and stylish design along with amazing sound performance, DIVA PRO provides an on-ear headphone experience that's as unique as the user's taste in music. The headphones combine serious technology within a design that subtly speaks volumes.

The headphones offer HD-audio storage for up to 1,000 songs with full playback controls and as per the company DIVA PRO gives users the freedom to be as connected or device-free as they want. Besides the headphones come with noise cancellation, monitor, wind and open My Audio Filter (MAF) ambient filters that enable users to choose how and what they hear. FIIL + APP lets users customize their sound experience and optimize their headphone.

DIVA PRO is Hi-Res Audio certified for accurate playback of every note and every song. It provides ear cup touch control for phone-free song, sound and call management. It also has the Wireless voice call technology.

Further with motion sensor technology, when users put on their headphone the music will continue where it paused. And the noise reduction mode will resume. Once they take off their headphone, the music will pause automatically. And the noise cancellation feature disabled while the power-saving mode is activated.

Further, the headphones come with Bluetooth 4.1 and a transmission distance of 100 meters or up to 330ft. The device supports connection of up to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously with ApT-X coding technology. The company has said that the headphones will provide 32 hours of playback, 48-day standby, 3.6 hrs playtime on a 10-minute charge. The device has built-in 580mAh rechargeable Li-polymer battery.

The product has been launched at a price of Rs. 27,999. The product comes with a 1-year warranty and is available on Amazon.in and Paytm. Diva Pro Headphones are available in 3 assorted colors, Black, White, and Red.