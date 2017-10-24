FiiO launches F9 and F9 SE triple driver in-ear earphones

FiiO has announced the launch of 2 Triple Driver Hybrid IEMS - the F9 and F9 SE priced at Rs. 8,990 and Rs. 7,990 in India. These are available for sale via the official website of FiiO and other leading online and offline channels.

The FiiO F9 makes use of a hybrid design and each channel is made of one dynamic and two balanced armature drivers. The product uses the standard MMCX connector for the interchangeable cables. It comes with the standard 2.5mm balanced and 3.5mm single-ended cables and ripple-like lines for a unique feel. The product ensures structural strength and enjoyable in-ear experience. It comes in both Red and Black color options.

To boost the production and meet the demand for the F9 triple driver hybrid IEMs, the company has also released the F9 SE (Standard Edition) that has small changes based on the F9. It is non-detachable sans in-line controls single-ended cable. There is a 3.5mm L-type plug too. This one is also available in Red and Black colors.

Both the F9 and F9 SE make use of a dynamic driver made of polyether ketone polymer nanocomposite that is known for being tough and light as well. It will let the dynamic driver to be capable of rendering quick, detailed and extended bass. The products are certified by the Japan Audio Society to be capable of rendering Hi-Res Audio. This means that the F9 supports frequency response of up to 40KHz and can reproduce the full audio and give a natural and lifelike listening experience.