FiiO launches BTR1 DAC and aptX Bluetooth amplifier in India at Rs. 3,990

FiiO has just announced the launch of the BTR1 DAC and aptX Bluetooth amplifier in India. The amplifier comes with many features and the company has said that the device has been designed to be convenient and at the same time satisfy the high demand for sound quality.

"With the FiiO BTR1, worry not - you can now truly enjoy the convenience of going wireless without compromises. While ordinary Bluetooth receivers just focus on being small, the BTR1 is also designed to be easy to handle and sound good too within a compact package," the company stated.

As such, it uses the high performing AK4376 DAC which provides better decoding capability, output power, and signal-to-noise ratio. Compared to the typical Bluetooth integrated solution, its decoding capability (up to 384 kHz / 32 bit audio), as well as its output power and signal-to-noise ratio, are all noticeably better. "All of this ensures a stable, high-quality Bluetooth audio experience that will bring you closer to how your music was intended to be heard," the company added.

BTR1 supports aptX Bluetooth codec which ensures a stable and high-quality Bluetooth audio experience. Using a new Bluetooth chip architecture, the BTR1 supports Bluetooth 4.2 with an effective transmission distance of up to 10 meters as well as the SBC, AAC and aptX audio formats. The BTR1 also supports Bluetooth voice calls with its built-in omnidirectional microphone that captures audio with much higher quality than typically used in phones.

The device comes with a built-in rechargeable lithium battery which the company has claimed that it can be fully charged in just 2 hours and that it can last more than 8 hours when being used. Further with the BTR1, users get 3.5mm headphone port. Not only is the BTR1 compatible with both iOS and Android devices, it also supports TRS and TRRS CTIA headphones as well.

Talking about the build, BTR1 comes in a sleek aluminum alloy body finished in black, giving a robust yet attractive look. "Its compact yet stylish package means you can either put it in your pocket or clip it onto your coat pocket or backpack shoulder strap or even attach it to your shirt pocket," the company said.

BTR1 also features a single button at the front with which users can: turn on/off the unit, play/pause, pair with another Bluetooth device, answer/hang up the phone, activate EQ and other commonly-used operations. Located on the side are two volume keys that are designed to be easily felt and used without looking at them.

The device comes at the price of Rs. 3,990 and is available for purchase from online stores, local retailers and the company's official website.