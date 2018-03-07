FiiO launches FH1 dual driver IEM based headphones in India

Hybrid Dynamic-Balanced Armature design for double the detail

The FH1 adopts a hybrid design, in which the 10mm titanium diaphragm driver produces abyssal lows while the Knowles 33518 balanced armature driver provides exquisite mids and highs. Additionally, FH1's diaphragm is 25.7 larger than the F9's 9.2mm dynamic driver which helps it deliver more robust bass resulting in a highly dynamic, authoritative musical experience.

These two drivers according to the company work perfectly in harmony to allow users to truly dive into a musical, yet highly detailed experience.

Carefully-crafted crossover design for balanced, precise sound

The FH1 uses a meticulously designed crossover system so that the hybrid dynamic-balanced armature design can reproduce any frequency within the 20Hz to 40kHz range with the utmost fidelity.

FH1 is said to be both durable and extremely comfortable to wear. The shell of the FH1 is designed to look new even after a beating. The shell is specifically Nano-coated to make it scratch-resistant. Also, it is treated with UV-coated and skin-friendly material for utmost durability. The earphone also comes with an over the ear design for comfort.

Freely switch between balanced and single-ended with standard MMCX connectors

The FH1 comes with two 2.5mm balanced and 3.5mmm single-ended cables. These cables are interchangeable. Further, FH1 utilizes the standard MMCX connector for its interchangeable cables. The 2.5mm balanced cable is made of silver-plated copper wire, which ensures a balanced sound signature and a high level of detail retrieval.

The 3.5mm single-ended cable comes with a full set of in-line controls capable of playing/pausing songs, switching tracks, volume adjustment, and even calls with its high-quality microphone.

The end of the MMCX cable's left channel is adorned with a splash of blue, while the end of the right channel is trimmed with a touch of red - for easy identification of the audio channels in a subtly stylish way.

Unexpectedly thoughtful accessories

Besides the 2.5mm balanced and 3.5mm single-ended cables, the FH1 comes with a whole host of other accessories all designed to tailor and safeguard the users' listening experience.

For instance, the FH1 comes with two different kinds of ear tips - one set optimized for bass while the other is designed for a more balanced presentation. Each type of ear tips comes in small, medium, and large sizes.

"We give you control over your listening experience, so you can listen however you want, whenever you want," the company has said. The FH1 also comes with a waterproof carrying case.