Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch With Seven Days Battery Life Launched; Price & Features

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 has been launched in India. The brand's latest wearable comes as an affordable smartwatch with a smorgasbord of health-centric features. Targeted toward the Gen Z audience, the Ninja 3 is the successor to the Ninja 2, which was launched in January 2022. The company also launched the Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Plus and the Hurricane earlier this month.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Comes With A Handful Of Health-Centric Features

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch comes with a handful of health-centric features. The wearable has a heart rate sensor and a SpO2 sensor, which detects changes in your oxygen levels. The device also monitors the sleeping patterns of the wearer, apart from reminding them to drink water from time to time and move around when sitting on a chair for a long time. The device is claimed to track as many as 60 different sports activities.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Specifications, Features

As for the other features, the Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 comes with a 1.69-inch HD touch-enabled display. The wearable offers a handful of watch faces and shows weather updates, music controls, camera controls, and more on the screen. The smartwatch shows notifications for calls, messages, and from many social networking websites. The wearable also comes with a handful of built-in games. There's also a button on the device to navigate across the user interface.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 comes with IP68 certification, which makes it impervious to water and the users can wear it while swimming as well. The company claims that the Ninja 3 can last up to seven days on a single charge. The device is touted to offer up to 25 days of battery life in standby mode.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Price In India, Availability

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 has been priced at Rs. 1,799 in India. The smartwatch is available to buy on the brand's website as well as on Amazon. The wearable is being offered in Black, Silver, Dark Green, Navy Blue, and Rose Gold color models.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Competitors In India

In its price range, the Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 will have to face a lot of competition. Popular brand Noise offers the ColorFit Caliber, ColorFit Pulse, and the Noise Urge under Rs. 2k. Some other competitors include the DIZO Watch 2 Sports, Realme Techlife Watch S100, Ambrane FitShot Surge, and the Fitbit Versa.

