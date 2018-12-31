Fitbit Charge 3 with OLED display panel launched in India for Rs 13,990

Fitbit an American smart wearables brand has launched its new fitness wearable here in the Indian market. The company has launched Fitbit Charge 3 which is the successor of the company's widely popular Charge 2 fitness band. The Fitbit Charge 3 was first announced in India back in August this year and after 3 months of its official announcement, the device is finally being made available for the masses here in the country.

Coming to the specifications, the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness band features an aluminum body design. The band is lighter in weight when compared to the previous gen Fitbit Charge band and is also features an OLED display panel on top. The OLED display panel on the Fitbit Charge 3 band comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and is 40 percent bigger as compared to the Fitbit Charge 2. The touch-enabled fitness band comes with some similar set of features which the previous gen Charge band also packs. The Fitbit Charge 3 features sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, multi-sport tracking along with Connected GPT and others.

Some of the other features which Fitbit has introduced with the Charge 3 smart band include a Goal-based exercise modes and duration or distance goal. The Goal-based exercise mode will allow users to set value for calorie burning. The duration or distance goal, on the other hand, will allow users to set goals for more than 15 exercise modes such as running, swimming, yoga, and others. The fitness band is compatible will all iOS as well as Android devices and the company claims that it can last up to 7 days with one single charge. This will take care of the battery needs.

As for the pricing, the Fitbit Charge 3 carries a price tag of Rs 13,990 and the device will be up for grabs via reliance Digital, Croma, Helios, and some other offline stores. It is also expected that the company will also introduce a special edition of Charge 3 and it will carry a price tag of Rs 15,990. The spare accessories will be available starting at Rs 2,990 and will go up to Rs 4,490. The Fitbit Charge 3 fitness band will be available in blue-gray color with rose gold aluminum case and black color with graphite aluminum case.