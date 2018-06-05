ENGLISH

Fitbit ships more than one million "Fitbit Versa" smartwatch

The company has also announced that more than 2.4 million users have already used its new female health tracking feature, which became available to all Fitbit users last month.

    Global wearable brand Fitbit announced that it has shipped more than one million "Fitbit Versa" smartwatch that was launched this year in April.

    "With Fitbit Versa, we are delivering on our promise to offer a true mass appeal smartwatch with engaging new features. The positive response to Versa shows that we are filling this void and well positions us to gain the share of the fast-growing smartwatch market," said James Park, co-founder, and CEO of Fitbit.

    Park said: "The engagement we've seen with our new female health tracking feature further demonstrates the value our users see in being able to get a more comprehensive look at their overall health and wellness, in a single place, in a way that other available cycle tracking tools cannot."

    According to the company within the first two weeks that female health tracking was first made available to iOS and Windows users, more than 1 million women began using this feature. Now with cross-platform availability for Android users as well.

    Fitbit Versa is available at Rs. 19,999 in black with a black aluminum case, gray with a silver aluminum case, or peach with a rose gold aluminum case.

    While, Fitbit Versa Special Edition is available for INR 21,999 in a lavender woven band with rose gold aluminum case or charcoal woven band with graphite aluminum case, each with an extra black classic band.

    However, Canalys said that Apple emerged as the top vendor, by shipping 3.8 million Apple Watches while Xiaomi shipped 3.7 million units. Fitbit, Garmin, and Huawei, vendors selling a mixed portfolio of fitness wearables. Apple Watch shipments stabilized after a record quarter for the company and it matched its Q1 2017.

    Furthermore, Canalys informed that with global smartwatch replacement rates increasing, Fitbit is racing to get its users to upgrade to smartwatches and to attract new users amid fierce competition.

    Fitbit is betting on its newly launched Versa smartwatch while introducing female health tracking to expand its addressable market.

    The firm also estimates smartwatches made up 24 percent of Fitbit's wearable band shipments.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 17:20 [IST]
