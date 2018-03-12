Forget fitness bands and activity trackers, smart shirts are here

You must have surely seen tons of smart products that help you achieve your fitness goals and keep track of your daily activity. From integrated chips to smartwatches and everything else in between, all a user has to do is to make the right choice.

To take this blend of technology and fitness ahead, apparel company Rhone has developed a running shirt with Celliant technology, a proprietary fabric that increases blood flow in user's body to provide enhanced physical performance.

The first thing that comes to mind is how will it work? The Celliant technology takes the heat from user's body and reflects it back to them to make more oxygen available to the body cells.

This innovative technology utilizes minerals and some proprietary ingredients tucked into fibers and yarns. The company has partnered with apparel brands across the globe. Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration has labeled Celliant a medical device and general wellness product.

The process of increasing the blood flow begins with a mix of 13 thermo-reactive minerals that are integrated into the core of polyester fibers during the extrusion process. The minerals enable the fabric to absorb and re-emit infrared electromagnetic light energy from the user's body.

The body heat then triggers vasodilation in the capillary bed, producing more oxygen available to the body cells giving more energy to the body for exercise. The improved circulation provides up to seven percent increase in the oxygenation, allowing the body to use oxygen more efficiently. Also, the matrix doesn't wash off which ensures the functionality for the lifetime of the running shirt.

The Celliant technology apart from providing enhanced performance, it helps user's body muscle recover faster and results in better sleep cycles. The proprietary mineral matrix has been incorporated into technical wear, athletic wear, baselayers, wetsuits, and various forms of insulation.

Rhone offers Celliant technology in the form of a short sleeve running shirt, which will be available in four different colors. The fabric comprises 51 percent Celliant polyester and also has SilverTech threads that reduce odor by fighting bacteria. The Celliant running short sleeve shirt can be purchased for $74 on Rhone's website.