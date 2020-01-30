ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fossil Hybrid HR With Two Weeks Battery Life Launched For Rs. 14,995 In India

    By
    |

    Fossil has unveiled its latest the Fossil Hybrid HR smartwatch, which comes with an always-on display and claims to offer up to 2 weeks of battery life on a single charge. The Fossil Hybrid HR comes in different styles and sizes and here is everything you need to know about the device.

    Fossil Hybrid HR With Two Weeks Battery Life Launched For Rs. 14,995

     

    As this is a hybrid watch, it offers analog mechanical watch hands along with an always-on monochrome display that can showcase various information like real-time heart rate, real-time weather information, and notifications for both calls and text messages.

    Fossil Hybrid HR Features And Specifications

    The Fossil Hybrid HR comes in two sizes. Both iterations offer a 27mm display area with either 18mm or 22mm strap support. The watch will be available in six color variations with either a gold or black frame.

    The Fossil Hybrid HR is compatible with both Android and iPhones that support Bluetooth connectivity. Besides, the aforementioned features, the watch can be used to control music, set alarm, and can also be used as a smartwatch. Just like most of the Fossil smartwatches, the Fossil Hybrid HR water-resistant up to 3ATM.

    As per the battery life, it can last up to 2 weeks on a single charge and it also supports rapid charging, where 50 percent of the battery can be refueled in just 50 minutes and can be fully charged in 60 minutes. The Fossil Hybrid HR will be available from January 30th via online and offline stores for Rs. 14,995.

    For the asking price, the product seems like an expensive one, as one can easily buy a full-fledged smartwatch at this price. However, for those who care more about the design and battery life over smart features, then the Fossil Hybrid HR will make sense.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: fossil smart Watch news accessories
    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 13:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X