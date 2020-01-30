Fossil Hybrid HR With Two Weeks Battery Life Launched For Rs. 14,995 In India News oi-Vivek

Fossil has unveiled its latest the Fossil Hybrid HR smartwatch, which comes with an always-on display and claims to offer up to 2 weeks of battery life on a single charge. The Fossil Hybrid HR comes in different styles and sizes and here is everything you need to know about the device.

As this is a hybrid watch, it offers analog mechanical watch hands along with an always-on monochrome display that can showcase various information like real-time heart rate, real-time weather information, and notifications for both calls and text messages.

Fossil Hybrid HR Features And Specifications

The Fossil Hybrid HR comes in two sizes. Both iterations offer a 27mm display area with either 18mm or 22mm strap support. The watch will be available in six color variations with either a gold or black frame.

The Fossil Hybrid HR is compatible with both Android and iPhones that support Bluetooth connectivity. Besides, the aforementioned features, the watch can be used to control music, set alarm, and can also be used as a smartwatch. Just like most of the Fossil smartwatches, the Fossil Hybrid HR water-resistant up to 3ATM.

As per the battery life, it can last up to 2 weeks on a single charge and it also supports rapid charging, where 50 percent of the battery can be refueled in just 50 minutes and can be fully charged in 60 minutes. The Fossil Hybrid HR will be available from January 30th via online and offline stores for Rs. 14,995.

For the asking price, the product seems like an expensive one, as one can easily buy a full-fledged smartwatch at this price. However, for those who care more about the design and battery life over smart features, then the Fossil Hybrid HR will make sense.

Best Mobiles in India