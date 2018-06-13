ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Google Home can now reply up to three different queries at once

Google Home can now understand up to three different queries together.

By:

Related Articles

    Google Home surely is one of the powerful smart speakers that are available in the market today. The smart speaker from the tech giant is competing for head-on with the Amazon Alexa powered Echo devices. Even though the Amazon Echo speakers are perfectly suitable for the third party app developers, Google's experience in the AI field is something that can't be overlooked.

    Google Home can now reply up to three different queries at once

    During the Google I/O which was held in the first week of May 2018, Google had announced a whole said of improvements and updates for its devices and services including the Google Home. Google had promised back then that it will be releasing multiple command system for the Google Home that would allow the users to interact less verbally and can get their job done by giving less number of commands at a time. Now, it seems that the above-said feature is live for the smart speakers.

    Google Home Unboxing and Setup process - GIZBOT

    Google took it to its official Twitter account to make this announcement that the Google Home can now understand up to three different queries together. The feature is available in English and is available in US, Canada, UK, and Australia. However, there is not much information available currently as to when this feature will be available globally.

    Google Home can now reply up to three different queries at once

    Also, Google Home is also receiving smarter multiple commands ability apart from its ability to recognize up to three different commands at a time. Earlier, in order to use two commands in one single sentence a user had to repeat the entire statement twice and along with a separating word like 'and' in between. For example, if a user had to ask the Assistant to switch on the lights in both their living room and the hall, then they would have to give a command that "turn on the lights in the living room *and* turn on the lights in the hall". However, following the new update users will not need to do that as the Google home now has the ability to understand three commands at once, so a user will have to simply give a command that "Switch on the lights in the living room and the hall". It is expected that Google will be rolling out the update for both the Google Home and Google Home Mini.

    Read More About: news google Google Home App update
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue