Google Home can now reply up to three different queries at once

Google Home surely is one of the powerful smart speakers that are available in the market today. The smart speaker from the tech giant is competing for head-on with the Amazon Alexa powered Echo devices. Even though the Amazon Echo speakers are perfectly suitable for the third party app developers, Google's experience in the AI field is something that can't be overlooked.

During the Google I/O which was held in the first week of May 2018, Google had announced a whole said of improvements and updates for its devices and services including the Google Home. Google had promised back then that it will be releasing multiple command system for the Google Home that would allow the users to interact less verbally and can get their job done by giving less number of commands at a time. Now, it seems that the above-said feature is live for the smart speakers.

Google took it to its official Twitter account to make this announcement that the Google Home can now understand up to three different queries together. The feature is available in English and is available in US, Canada, UK, and Australia. However, there is not much information available currently as to when this feature will be available globally.

Also, Google Home is also receiving smarter multiple commands ability apart from its ability to recognize up to three different commands at a time. Earlier, in order to use two commands in one single sentence a user had to repeat the entire statement twice and along with a separating word like 'and' in between. For example, if a user had to ask the Assistant to switch on the lights in both their living room and the hall, then they would have to give a command that "turn on the lights in the living room *and* turn on the lights in the hall". However, following the new update users will not need to do that as the Google home now has the ability to understand three commands at once, so a user will have to simply give a command that "Switch on the lights in the living room and the hall". It is expected that Google will be rolling out the update for both the Google Home and Google Home Mini.