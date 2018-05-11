Google might introduce Pixel Watch later this year

Google Pixel 2 is one of the most power-packed devices that is available in the market today. The Google Pixel 2 has up the Android experience for a user to a higher level. However, when it comes to the Android experience on the smartwatches, Google needs to work a bit more to live up to the expectations of the users.

We all aware that Google has recently renamed its Android Wear to Wear OS and introduced a set of new features for the smartwatch. The Wear OS came along with a dark theme, unlike its previous version. With the addition of new features in the Google Assistant, the Wear OS became more useful as compared to Android Wear. However, in terms of hardware, the Wear OS was not updated.

Now, it is being reported that Google is planning on releasing a new smartwatch which will come under the Pixel banner. It should not come as a surprise that Google might be working on developing the Pixel watch considering the fact that Qualcomm is also ready with the new chips. The new chips that Qualcomm has designed are said to bring a whole lot of new improved features for the smartwatch.

Evan Blass, also known as Evleaks who is a tech journalist had mentioned that a Pixel watch could be announced at Google's annual hardware event that will take place somewhere around October this year. Blass also gave hint related to Pixel Buds, which is most likely to see a successor this year along with the third-gen Pixel phones. However, there is nothing mentioned about the availability of the rumoured midrange Pixel smartphone. The midrange Pixel smartphone is speculated to be released in India later this year. The device is supposed to be available around Aug 2018.

If Google releases the Pixel-branded smartwatch then there would be stiff competition between the Apple watch and the Pixel-watch. Apple watches are on the top of the list when it comes to smartwatches. Reports of Apple watch receiving updates in the future that will bring some new set of features and functions for the watch is making some rounds over the internet. Also, the Next-gen Apple Watch models will likely feature larger displays, enhanced health monitoring and health sensor along with longer battery life. On the other hand, Qualcomm's new smartwatch platform, which the company had spoken about recently are also said to be power efficient, this could be one of the important aspects of the Pixel-branded watch.