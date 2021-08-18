Just In
Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS Earbuds With Adaptive Sound Feature Announced For Rs. 9,999
Google has launched Pixel Buds A-series TWS earbuds in the country that were originally launched in June in the international market. The earbuds come with 12mm drivers, up to 24 hours battery, an Adaptive Sound feature, and so on. It will be available for purchase in a single Clearly White color option.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series Earbuds Price And Sale In India
The Pixel Buds A-series earbuds price has been set in India at Rs 9,999. The Buds A-series can be purchased via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq starting August 25.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series Earbuds Features
The Pixel Buds A-series earbuds are claimed to offer the same sound quality as the original Buds. The earbuds feature the same 12mm custom dynamic drivers as the original Buds which delivers full, clear, and natural sound. There are beamforming microphones on the Pixel Buds A-series earbuds which help you to focus during calls by blocking outside noise.
It also comes with Google Assistant support which lets you start music or any activity using voice commands. A feature called the 'Adaptive Sound', which automatically increases and decreases the volume of whatever is playing, based on outside noise.
In terms of battery, the earbuds claim to deliver up to five hours of playback on a single charge or up to 24 hours along with the charging case. Besides, it is touted to deliver up to three hours of playback time within just a 15-minute charge. The Pixel Buds A-series earbuds also support real-time translation for more than 40 languages (including Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil) on a Pixel smartphone or other smartphones running Android 6.0 or higher.
Other aspects include passive noise reduction, IPX4-rating for sweat and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and so on. Lastly, the earbuds measure 20.57 x 29.21 x 17.53mm and weigh 5.10 grams.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series Earbuds: Worth Buying?
The latest Google earbuds have impressive features like the Adaptive Sound feature, real-time translation, and a good battery. However, the Pixel Buds A-series earbuds also skip some features like wireless charging and swipe controls to adjust the volume which can be drawbacks in this price range.
