Google Pixel Buds Pro Could Be Launched With Spatial Audio Support News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in 2020, Google announced the launch of a pair of TWS earbuds - the Pixel Buds, the company's first truly wireless earbuds. Now, there is word regarding the next-generation model, which is tipped to be the Pixel Buds Pro. This will be the third generation pair of TWS earbuds model from the search engine giant.

Google Pixel Buds Pro Details Leak

Reportedly, the Google Pixel Buds Pro is tipped to be on cards and it is speculated to be launched soon. It is tipped to be a relatively more affordable variant of the Pixel Buds A series. However, it seems like the company is appearing to compete with the segment giants such as Apple and Sony with the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro.

The details regarding the next-generation Google TWS earbuds were revealed by the well-known tipster Jon Prosser. It has been tipped that the accessory is all set to be launched sometime soon by the company.

As per the tipster, the new pair of TWS earbuds will be launched soon and will be available in several color options, including Real Red, Limoncello, Fog, and Carbon. Besides this, there is no word regarding the other aspects of the Pixel Buds Pro. In response to the tweet from the tipster, Mishaal Rahman shared some details regarding the accessory, including spatial audio and support head tracking.

Apparently, the two features hinted at some of the codes for Android 13. With Android supporting the Bluetooth Low Energy audio support, the Google Pixel Buds Pro could support this feature. Keeping all these details in mind, it still remains unconfirmed. We need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the existence of the Pixel Buds Pro and its launch date and other details.

Previous Generation Model

Notably, Google Pixel Buds A was launched in India. The highlight of the same is the presence of real-time translation. It comes with custom 12mm dynamic drivers to deliver clear and natural sounds. There is support for wireless charging support, swipe controls for volume adjustment, and audio quality on par with original Pixel Buds. The new earbuds offer a Bass Boost mode, which focuses on the low tones and Adaptive Sound, which raises or decreases volume levels depending on the ambient noise around the user.

Best Mobiles in India