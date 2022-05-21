Google Pixel Watch Could Offer 32GB Of Storage; Highest On A Smartwatch Yet News oi-Akshay Kumar

Google Pixel Watch was introduced last week at this year's I/O event as the search titan's first smartwatch. So far, the company has only revealed the design of the Pixel Watch. The smartwatch will be fully revealed and start shipping in global markets this fall i.e. October 2022. However, some recent reports have spilled beans regarding the Pixel Watch features.

Google Pixel Watch Is Said To Offer 32GB Of Storage, Highest On A Smartwatch To Date

According to a report by 9to5Google, the Google Pixel Watch will pack 32GB of internal storage. If it's true, it will be the highest memory on a smartwatch to date. The highest storage on the wearables at the moment is 16GB. Furthermore, the report claims that the Pixel Watch will have more RAM than we've ever witnessed on a Wear OS watch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers 1.5GB of RAM, so it's quite possible that the Pixel Watch could have 2GB or higher RAM. If the report ends up being true, this would be good news as it would help keep the OS snappy.

Google Pixel Watch Will Have A Co-Processor, Handful Of Health Sensors

A recent report indicated that the Google Pixel Watch will be featuring the Samsung Exynos 9110 processor. The news disappointed many as the SoC came out in 2018 and is based on the 10nm fabrication process. However, the latest leak brings good news and suggests that there will also be a co-processor onboard the Pixel Watch smartwatch.

This reminds us of Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform. This SoC has the main chipset as well as an ultra-low-power co-processor to handle the always-on display and some sensors-related tasks. The Galaxy Watch is also expected to have a similar hardware configuration, we will know more in the coming days.

Lastly, the latest report suggests that the Google Pixel Watch's sensors will be identical to those found on the Fitbit Luxe and the Charge 5 wearables. We can expect the smartwatch to feature a heart rate sensor, SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, and a sensor to read ECG (electrocardiogram). It makes sense for Google to utilize the same fitness sensors found on the Fitbit devices, as it acquired the wearable brand last year.

Google Pixel Watch Pricing, Availability

The Google Pixel Watch will be released in major markets by the end of October or in early November. The company hasn't yet officially hinted at the pricing details of its first smartwatch. However, the rumor mill indicates that it could fall in the $250 (~Rs. 20,000) to $350 (~Rs 30,000) price range, depending on the memory and connectivity variants. We will find out more in the coming months.

Best Mobiles in India