GoPro Hero5 Black and Hero5 Session receive massive price cuts in India

GoPro, one of the most popular brands in the action camera segment has some good news for the consumers. The company has now slashed the prices for its Hero5 series action cams in India.

Besides the company has already launched Hero6 Black which is the successor to the Hero5 and it is also the latest flagship camera in the market.

However, we are not talking about that today. Coming to the main point, Hero5 Black is now available at a price of Rs. 27,000 from its original price of Rs. 38,000. Additionally, the company is also cutting down the price of Hero5 Session and the device is now priced at Rs. 18,000 as compared to the original price of Rs. 29,500.

We must say that the company has indeed cut down the price marginally and the devices are now more accessible.

If you are interested, here is a quick glimpse of what the cameras have to offer. As such, Hero5 Black features a 12-megapixel sensor with wide-angle lens, while the Hero5 Session sports a 10-megapixel sensor with wide-angle lens. Both the cameras boast of 4K video recording at 30fps and the cameras also offer a simple one-button control and are waterproof (without housing) at up to 33 feet.

Furthermore, the cameras are also compatible with GoPro's automated storytelling feature called QuikStories which can be accessed through the GoPro mobile app. The app automatically pulls clips shot by your GoPro Hero5 series cameras and creates a ready-to-share video clip. Videos captured with the GoPro cameras can also be edited and shared through Quik, GoPro's editing app for mobile and desktop.

Users will be able to preview and playback shots on their mobile and can control their GoPro as well. Interestingly, the cameras also support voice control for seven languages and are compatible with existing GoPro mounts. Users get cloud storage as well. The differences essentially lie in the camera modules. The more expensive Hero5 Black