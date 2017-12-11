Harman Kardon Allure speaker powered by Alexa launched in India

Harman International has just launched its voice-activated speaker "Harman Kardon Allure" in India. The device was originally unveiled at the IFA Berlin show in August this year.

"We're excited to launch this much sought-after product in India. Ever since its launch at IFA in August - we have seen tremendous interest and demand for the Harman Kardon Allure from our Indian customers. Research shows the number one use of digital voice services is music streaming and Allure with its premium sound quality, iconic design, and exceptional voice-enabled technology, will produce a spectacular sound experience while delivering on our promise of elevating a connected life through smart technology," said Sumit Chauhan, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio Division, Harman India, said in a statement.

Interestingly, this hands-free speaker is powered by Amazon "Alexa Voice Service". The device can be connected to "Alexa" through Wi-Fi to provide information, place an order, play music, among others.

Users in India can enable over 11,000 skills on "Harman Kardon Allure", the company claimed. "Place it anywhere and the speaker will be able to fill any space with refined and powerful 360-degree Harman Kardon sound."

The device sports 360-degree ambient lighting design that reacts to voice commands and moves along with the rhythm of the music. Harman Kardon Allure speaker is also equipped with proprietary, far-fetched voice technology that lets the speaker capture your voice commands in noisy environments.

The company has said that there is a built-in four-microphone array with advanced noise-cancellation technology that lets the user have hands-free voice control from across the room.

The speaker has transducers and a built-in subwoofer that claim to produce 360-degrees sound. The device also supports Bluetooth streaming meaning users can easily connect to devices that come with this technology.

Harman Kardon Allure is priced at Rs. 22,490 and will be available exclusively for Prime members via Amazon.in starting today.