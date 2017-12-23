Honor AM51 Bluetooth speaker with IP5X rating launched

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has been busy launching smartphones these past few weeks. However, in an interesting development, the company has now unveiled a new product in the market. Well, Honor has now launched a new portable Bluetooth speaker in China.

Dubbed as Honor AM51, the speaker has some interesting things to offer to the consumers. To begin with, the speaker comes with a donut-like shape design similar to UE Roll or Google Home Mini.

Honor AM51 features a TPU shell at the bottom side and a fabric-like mesh at the top.

Additionally, the speaker comes with a strap for carrying or for hanging. The buttons are placed on the lower half and are raised so that users can find them even when there is no light. The speaker also offers a microphone with which users can make and receive calls.

Honor AM51 comes with IP5X rating making it water resistant.

As for the specifications, the speaker comes is backed by a 700mAh battery which the company claims will last up to 8.5hrs on a single charge. Charging can be done via micro USB port which is covered by a flap. The speaker offers Bluetooth 4.1, has a 10m range and a power rating of 3.5W. It measures 100 x 100 x 42mm and weighs 190g.

Talking about the price, Honor AM51 Speaker is priced at ¥199 (roughly Rs. 1,937) and will go on sale starting January 8, 2018, on Vmall.com. It will be available in Blue, Gray, and Red color options.