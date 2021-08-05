Honor Earbuds 2 Lite Launched As Rebranded Honor Earbuds 2 SE; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor launched a pair of TWS earbuds named Honor Earbuds 2 SE back in June in China. The brand has now introduced the same earbuds under the Earbuds 2 Lite moniker in the global market. Features of the earbuds include ANC technology, 10mm dynamic drivers, and much more.

Honor Earbuds 2 Lite Features

The Honor Earbuds 2 Lite is equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers with a polymer composite diaphragm to enhance your listening experience. There are two MEMS microphones for Environmental Noise Cancellation, Active Noise Cancellation, and ambient mode. Besides, the earbuds can be paired via Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.

In terms of battery, the Honor Earbuds 2 Lite is powered by a 55 mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 410 mAh battery. With ANC turned off, it claims to offer 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and a total of 32 hours of playtime including the charging case. The charging case supports a USB Type-C port that takes one and half hours to charge, while the earbuds can be fully charged within one hour. Besides, the Honor Earbuds 2 Lite is claimed to offer four hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

Other features of the Honor Earbuds 2 Lite include a low-latency game mode, touch control to attend or hang up the calls, play or pause music. The earbuds are IPX4 certified, making them water and dust-resistant. It supports a smart wear detection feature that stops the music automatically when earbuds are removed from the ear. Lastly, the charging case measures 45.5mm x 61.2mm x 25.35mm in dimensions and weighs around 41g.

Honor Earbuds 2 Lite Price And Availability

The Honor Earbuds 2 Lite price has been set in Europe at €69.90 (around Rs. 6,133). It will be available for purchase in regions like the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Finland starting August 7 via the company's official site. The earbuds come in two color variants - Glacier White and Midnight Black.

When It Is Coming To India?

There is no info regarding India launched as of now; however, we expect the earbuds will adopt the same name in India as the global market. It will be better to rake this with a pinch of salt until the brand confirms anything. Talking about the competition, the Honor Earbuds 2 Lite is packed with all useful feature that is available in mid-range earbuds. So, it is believed to compete against other brands' earbuds with the same features.

