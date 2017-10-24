Hori unveils Keyboard and Mouse accessory TAC Pro One for Xbox One consoles

Well, Play Station 4 already has Keyboard and Mouse support. This is surely an advantage for PC game players as they will not have to deal with the hassles of playing games with a joystick especially first-person shooter (FPS) games.

While the configuration makes it much easier to play games for users, Microsoft has been promising mouse and keyboard support on the Xbox One. It might be happening soon though. Reports now suggest that the support will come with the upcoming Xbox update that will be rolled out in the next couple of weeks.

Interestingly, Hori one of the first third-party accessory makers for game console manufacturers like Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft seem to be ready for the update. As such, the company has now listed a new product dubbed as TAC Pro One on their website. The Tactical Assault Commander (T.A.C. for short) Pro One is a combination of a PC-style mouse and keyboard controls for the Xbox One system. The design kind of looks similar to TAC Pro for the PS4.

However, this one has been designed and developed for Xbox One use and according to the company, TAC Pro One is an officially licensed mouse + keyboard combo by Microsoft (Xbox).

Talking about some of the features, the device is also compatible for PC use and features plug-and-play compatibility for both Xbox One and PC platforms. Moreover, there is no need for added drivers or software installation.

As per the product description, the TAC Pro One is completely programmable. "All keys and buttons can be remapped as desired, and every aspect of sensitivity can be adjusted. Up to three user profiles can be saved per platform and selected on the fly." Further, all the 20 LED-backlit mechanical keys on the keyboard use Hori original mechanical key switches. The key layouts can also be easily programmed and sensitivity settings, as well as profiles management, can be done through the TAC Mobile APP.

The company also claims that TAC Pro One KeyPad is designed to fit the human hand naturally for maximum comfort and the palm is adjustable to fit hands of all sizes. So it comes with a sizable wrist-rest so the user does not strain with long periods of use. The keypad also gets buttons like Snipe button, Walk button and Quick button.

As for the mouse, the company has said that it is offering gaming grade mouse with ultra-responsive micro-switches for deadly accuracy. The mouse uses an optical sensor capable of up to 3200 DPI and comes in matching white color. In addition to the included TAC Gaming Mouse, the TAC Pro KeyPad is compatible with all standard USB mice as well.

TAC Pro One will be officially released on October 30, which we are also speculating that the Xbox update could be released at this time as well. The product is listed at a price of $149.99 (roughly Rs. 9,689).