Huawei 65W GaN Super-Fast Charger With Dual Ports Support Goes Live News oi-Karan Sharma

Huawei has launched its latest super-fast charging dual-port charger with 65W maximum charging output today in China. The company is calling its 65W GaN charger which is launched with a price tag of Yuan 249 (approx. $35 or Rs. 2,450). The newly launched device will go on sale from next month.

According to the report, Huawei's super-fast 65W GaN charger sports dual port fast charging support includes USB Type-C port and standard PD protocol. It also comes with a foldable pin design which makes it more portable for carrying. However, the company is yet to reveal more information about the newly launched charger.

Reports suggest that the GaN stands for Gallium Nitride, as far we all have been using silicon chargers to fuel up our devices but it seems that soon these silicon chargers will be replaced by Nitride chargers.

Gallium Nitride comes with better performance and capable of withstanding more power and temperature. Furthermore, these chargers are compact and comparatively smaller than the regular silicon chargers.

With the launch of its 65W GaN charger, Huawei has entered the list of companies which have already unveiled their nitride chargers in the market. Xiaomi, Anker, RAVPower, Aukey, and others are already selling their nitride charges in the global market.

The company claims that the newly launched 65W Gallium Nitride charge offers both USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports. This will allow users to charge their smartphones, tablets and even laptops. Users can also charge two devices at a time, so far the company has revealed this much information about the charger. We can expect more details in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Huawei has launched its latest Smart TV - the X65 65-inch OLED TV with a pop-up camera mechanism. The smart TV comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 14 speakers under-display sound system, 6GB RAM and a lot more.

