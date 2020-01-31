Huawei Band 4 To Go On Sale From February 1 Via Flipkart News oi-Priyanka Dua

Huawei known for launching smartphones has recently launched its fitness band in India. The newly launched fitness band is priced at Rs. 1,999, and it will be available in Graphite Black Colour.

However, there was no announcement about the availability of the product. But finally, Huawei said that the newly launched Band 4 will go on sale from February 1. The fitness band will be available on Flipkart.

Huawei Fitness Band 4: Specifications

The fitness Band 4 comes with many intelligent modes. It includes outdoor, sports, outdoor run, indoor run, cycle, free training, rowing machine, and an elliptical machine. In addition, band 4 can measure blood oxygen. The fitness band comes with a 0.96-inch LCD color display along with 160 x 80 resolutions. Also, there are 8 built-in clock faces, and it allows you to download 66 watch faces from the company's face store.

It is powered by a 91mAh battery. There is a USB plug and buyers are not required to carry another charger, when they are traveling. In fact, the company claims that it takes only 1.5 hours to charge the band, after that, it can last for seven days.

Apart from that, you'll get a 24/7 monitoring feature which allows you to track your heart rate. It also has Trueseen technology, sleep tracking; it can also track your heart rate while you are sleeping.

Meanwhile, a new report by research firm Canalys said that Huawei has become the second smartphone brand in the world.

The report said it overtook Apple in 2019. The former ships 240 million smartphones. While Apple ships only 200 million smartphones in 2019. Interestingly, Samsung is still the number one brand as it ships 300 million smartphones last year. Whereas, Xiaomi and Oppo manage to achieve a spot in the top five brands.

