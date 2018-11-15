Huawei confirmed to working on a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses

Huawei CEO Richard Yu has confirmed that the company is working on a pair of augmented reality glasses. In an interview with CNBC, Yu said that Huawei has been working on the glasses for quite some time but still isn't ready to launch them. It might take another "one to two years" for them to hit the market shelves.

Yu describes the new project as an evolution of the company's existing AR efforts that were implemented with its recent smartphones. The primary goal of these AR glasses is to improve the basic AR experience, according to the executive. Although Yu didn't elaborate whether this would be a standalone product, he hinted that the company is trying out new possibilities to pair it with its smartphones. This combination will let users see "more of a large area," the CEO said.

As of now, Huawei is mainly focused on improving the AR experience on its smartphone and will continue to innovate on that front before releasing the AR glasses. Yu described that the strategy is to ensure that the users are used to the concept of AR before the company asks them to shell out money to buy a wearable which is solely dedicated to AR.

He also acknowledged that AR is still at a nascent stage, adding that the company is certain that the budding tech will play a key role in the days to come. Yu also predicting a number of new AR glasses from other major OEMs will see the light of day in the next few years.

Huawei's interest in AR glasses shows its aggressive strategy, which doesn't come as a surprise given the commercial heights the company has reached since its inception. The company is yet to overtake Samsung to become the world's largest smartphone maker. It has already surpassed Apple earlier this year.

The new move towards the AR technology might help the company accomplish its goals. What remains to be seen is whether the company is going to introduce it as a standalone device or an accessory that is meant to be used with its smartphones.

What's certain is that the company's mover towards AR glasses will include a new Android app, which might leverage ARCore, Google's set of development tools for mobile AR. This move will also help amplify Google's ecosystem.