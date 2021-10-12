Huawei FreeBuds 4i India Launch Timeline Tipped; Expected Price, Features In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei is all set to launch the FreeBuds 4i earbuds in the country. The earbuds were originally launched earlier this year with features like ANC, 10mm drivers, and so on. However, Huawei is yet to confirm the exact launch date of the FreeBuds 4i.

According to an IANS report, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i will be announced in India around the Diwali festival which means the first week of November. Separately, tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) claimed the earbuds will be unveiled in October in the country.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i Features In India

We expect the Huawei FreeBuds 4i will offer identical features in India as the international variant. To recall, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i comes with a similar design as the FreeBuds 3i. It has an in-ear design and 10mm dynamic drivers. For connectivity, the earbuds support Bluetooth v5.2. The earbuds also come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature which will block the outside noise.

In terms of battery, each earbud has a 55 mAh battery, while the case comes with a 215 mAh battery unit. The Huawei FreeBuds 4i is claimed to last for 10 hours without ANC and 7.5 hours with ANC. The earbuds take around 60 minutes to charge the full battery, while the charging case takes about 90 minutes for a full charge.

Other features of the Huawei FreeBuds 4i include wear detection, transparency mode, quick pairing technology, and touch control to play/pause/change music or attend the call. Lastly, the FreeBuds 4i measures 37.5mm× 23.9mm × 21mm in dimensions and weighs around 5.5 grams.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i Expected Price In India

The IANS report also states the earbuds will be priced at Rs. 8,000 - Rs. 9,000 in the country. To recall, the Huawei earbuds were launched at CNY 499 in China (roughly Rs. 5,850). Besides, the earbuds come in three color options - red, black, and white. Now, it remains to be seen whether all color variants will arrive in India.

Huawei FreeBuds 4i: How About The Competition?

Going by the expected price, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i will compete with other earbuds from brands like OnePlus, JBL, and so on. If the earbuds will truly launch this month or during Diwali time, we expect the brand will soon confirm the launch date.

