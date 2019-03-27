Huawei introduces FreeLace wireless earphones besides P30 smartphone series News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Huawei FreeLace wireless earphones will be available in four different color options including Amber Sunrise, Emerald Green, Graphite Black, and Moonlight Silver.

Huawei has officially unveiled its highly anticipated premium P30 smartphone lineup yesterday in an event held in Paris. The company also announced some other products besides the P30 smartphone lineup. The Chinese tech giant has introduced a new audio product for the masses which is a pair of wireless earphones. The latest wireless earphones by the company are called as FreeLace.

The Huawei FreeLace wireless earphones will be available in four different color options including Amber Sunrise, Emerald Green, Graphite Black, and Moonlight Silver. Huawei has not currently announced the price tag which the wireless earphones will carry. However, the company has revealed that the earphones will be made available in some select markets across the globe. It will be available for the masses starting April 11. It is not immediately clear if the earphones will make it to the Indian market anytime soon or not.

The Huawei FreeLace wireless earphones have a neckband design and are said to offer a discrete look with the memory metal wrapped in liquid silicon body material. Coming to the specifications, the FreeLace wireless earphones pack 9.2mm dynamic drivers inside clubbed with an ultra-thin TPU diaphragm and titanium plating to deliver the audio. It comes with digital voice assistant support and has general in-line controls to control music playbacks and calls.

For connectivity, the FreeLace comes with the company's own HiPair technology. For quick pairing of the earphones with Huawei devices, one can unplug the right earbud from the cable to locate the USB Type-C connector. With this, the earphones can be connected to any Huawei smartphone with USB Type-C port and EMUI 9.1 UI.

The battery packed inside of the FreeLace wireless earphones is a 120mAh unit. The battery is said to offer a playback duration of 18 hours with a talk time of 13 hours and a standby of 12 days with one single charge. It is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops etc.

via