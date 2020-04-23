ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei To Launch Headphones, Smart Eyewear With Kirin A1 Chip

    By
    |

    Huawei is planning to launch more products fuelled by its latest Kirin A1 wearable chipset. These new products include headphones, neckband, smart eyewear, and a smart speaker.

    Huawei To Launch Headphones, Smart Eyewear With Kirin A1 Chip

     

    Director of Wearable and Audio Product Marketing of Huawei, Zach Young told 91mobiles that the company plans to develop its portfolio of Kirin A1-powered products in 2020 and 2021.

    The processor, which is particularly designed for wearable products, was launched at IFA 2019. The company has declared products such as the FreeBuds 3 and the Huawei Watch GT 2 that are powered by the HiSilicon Kirin A1 SoC. The Huawei Watch GT 2 has already been launched in India, while the FreeBuds 3 are expected to launch soon.

    The company has not revealed the name of the upcoming Kirin A1- powered headphones, smart earwear, or smart speakers, nor has the company hinted at a specific timeline for thelaunch. On the other side, the goal of the company is to introduce enough wearers soon, perhaps by the end of the year or early next year.

    Both Huawei and its sub-brand Honor have expressed a desire to bring more wearable and IoT products to the market in India. So, we hope that some upcoming Kirin A1 powered products will also come to the country, although Yang has not yet commented on that.

    According to an executive of Huawei, the company is especially satisfied with the Kirin A1 processor because it plans to deliver higher performance and appears with a dual-chip architecture for better power efficiency. The high efficiency of the processor helps smartwatches like the Free Buds 3 and the Watch GT2 to provide long-lasting battery live.

    Huawei FreeBuds 3 truly wireless earbuds are going to be launched in India soon. The company was expected to launch earbuds in March, but the company has postponed the launch due to the coronavirus lockdown in India. According to 91mobiles, the cost of the FreeBuds 3 will be Rs 14,990 approximately in India.

    Via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: huawei news gadgets headphone
    Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 18:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X