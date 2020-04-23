Huawei To Launch Headphones, Smart Eyewear With Kirin A1 Chip News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Huawei is planning to launch more products fuelled by its latest Kirin A1 wearable chipset. These new products include headphones, neckband, smart eyewear, and a smart speaker.

Director of Wearable and Audio Product Marketing of Huawei, Zach Young told 91mobiles that the company plans to develop its portfolio of Kirin A1-powered products in 2020 and 2021.

The processor, which is particularly designed for wearable products, was launched at IFA 2019. The company has declared products such as the FreeBuds 3 and the Huawei Watch GT 2 that are powered by the HiSilicon Kirin A1 SoC. The Huawei Watch GT 2 has already been launched in India, while the FreeBuds 3 are expected to launch soon.

The company has not revealed the name of the upcoming Kirin A1- powered headphones, smart earwear, or smart speakers, nor has the company hinted at a specific timeline for thelaunch. On the other side, the goal of the company is to introduce enough wearers soon, perhaps by the end of the year or early next year.

Both Huawei and its sub-brand Honor have expressed a desire to bring more wearable and IoT products to the market in India. So, we hope that some upcoming Kirin A1 powered products will also come to the country, although Yang has not yet commented on that.

According to an executive of Huawei, the company is especially satisfied with the Kirin A1 processor because it plans to deliver higher performance and appears with a dual-chip architecture for better power efficiency. The high efficiency of the processor helps smartwatches like the Free Buds 3 and the Watch GT2 to provide long-lasting battery live.

Huawei FreeBuds 3 truly wireless earbuds are going to be launched in India soon. The company was expected to launch earbuds in March, but the company has postponed the launch due to the coronavirus lockdown in India. According to 91mobiles, the cost of the FreeBuds 3 will be Rs 14,990 approximately in India.

