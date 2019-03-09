Huawei Watch GT slated to lunch on March 12 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch OLED display panel with a screen resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and a pixel density of 326 PPI.

Huawei announced its new smartwatch called Watch GT for the consumers last year along with its premium smartphone lineup the Mate 20 series. While the Mate 20 series have made its way to the Indian market, the Watch GT is yet to be launched in the country. The Huawei Watch GT's India launch has been speculated via various leaks and rumors online. Now, the official launch date of the Watch GT in India is out and it is only a matter of few days till the device will be up for grabs here in the country.

As per an official media invite, Huawei is gearing up to launch the Watch GT smartwatch in India. The smartwatch will be launched on March 12 at an event which will be held in New Delhi. At present, Huawei has not revealed any specific information on the pricing and availability of the Watch GT smartphone. However, a recent teaser shared by the company suggests the availability of the Watch GT on Amazon in India.

To recall, the Huawei Watch GT smartwatch is a water-resistant device with an effective resistivity of up to 50 meters. The smartwatch offers a circular dial and measures 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.6 mm in dimensions and weighs just 46 g in total. The smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch OLED display panel. The display offers a screen resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and a pixel density of 326 PPI.

Under its hood, the Huawei Watch GT packs 128MB of internal memory and has 16MB RAM. The smartwatch comes with compatibility for Android 4.4 OS or above or iOS 9.0 and above. It supports Bluetooth v4.2 LE connectivity option. The battery powering the Watch GT smartphone is said to offer a back up of around two weeks with a single charge.