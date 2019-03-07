HyperX CloudX gaming headset for Xbox officially announced in India for Rs 9,990 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The HyperX CloudX gaming headphones deliver a frequency response range of 15Hz- 25,000Hz and has an impedance level of 41 ohms.

HyperX, the brand that is primarily known for its gaming peripherals has launched a new game-oriented headset in the Indian market. HyperX has a wide range of products to offer in the gaming department such as keyboards, mouse, SSDs etc. The latest product introduced by the company is a gaming headset called HyperX CloudX. The headset is designed specifically for the Xbox gaming console.

Coming to the headphone's specifications, the HyperX CloudX is a wired headset which packs 53mm drivers with neodymium magnets. This allows the headphone to deliver loud and clear audio output with heavy bass. HyperX also claims that the latest headphones not only deliver on comfort and music but also is tested and approved by Microsoft so that it has optimum compatibility with the Xbox.

The HyperX CloudX gaming headphones deliver a frequency response range of 15Hz- 25,000Hz and has an impedance level of 41 ohms. The headphones come with some in-line audio controls which makes it easy for the users to control the audio playback on the device. The headphones also offer a detachable noise-cancellation microphone. The microphone can be set as per a user's requirement and it helps in blocking the outside noise for an immersive gameplay experience.

Coming to the design of the headphones, the CloudX headphones weigh at 325gms without the microphone. Its weight becomes 337gms with the mic. The wired gaming headset is crafted out of Aluminum and has a leatherette-padded headband for extra comfort. The length of the headphones' cable is 1.3m.

As for the pricing, the newly launched HyperX CloudX gaming headphone carries a price label of Rs 9,990. The headphone can be purchased from various offline and online retail stores in the country such as Amazon and others. The company is also offering a warranty of two years on the CloudX gaming headset.

