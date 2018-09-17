iBall launches Glitterati Bluetooth headphones with LED light and 8-hours battery life for Rs. 2499

iBall launched its latest Glitterati Bluetooth headphones today in India with attractive glittering effects on both the ear cups of the headphone. The newly launch Bluetooth headphones come with inbuilt LED lights on both the sides which gives it an eye-catching party look. According to the company the headphones are capable of delivering up to 8 hours of battery life with a single charge.

The iBall Glitterati Bluetooth headphone comes with a 4cm Driver system which produces impressive Bass. The Bluetooth headphone also offers connectivity to Bluetooth enabled mobile phones, MP3 players, PCs, Laptops and devices which can play music and have a Bluetooth option in it like the smart TVs.

The device also comes with a highly sensitive inbuilt microphone which makes it easier for you to receive and make calls. There are dedicated buttons to receive calls and adjust the playback and volume levels. The headphone also comes with microSD card slot. So, if you don't have any device with the headphone, then you can directly insert an SD card and enjoy your favourite tracks on the device.

In case you are running out of battery then you can connect your smartphone with the device via an AUX cable to enjoy uninterrupted music. The iBall Glitterati also comes with FM Radio support, so you can also enjoy the latest tracks from your favourite radio station on the go.

The headphones come with Bluetooth V4.2 + EDR and support HSP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP profiles. It has a frequency Range of 2.402 GHz ~ 2.480 GHz and a frequency response of 20 Hz ~ 20 KHz. As mention above it is capable of delivering battery life of up to 8 hours but it is without the LED lights. If you chose to turn the lights on then you have to compromise a little bit on the battery life.

According to the company the iBall Glitterati takes around 4 hours to refill the battery completely and it weighs around 165 grams. If you are interested in the Bluetooth headphones then you can grab it at all the online and retail stores across India. The device comes with a price tag of Rs 2,499.