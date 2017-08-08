iBall launches new Bluetooth earphone headsets the Talkathon49 in India

iBall has launched a new Bluetooth headset in India, the iBall Talkathon49. The latest Bluetooth earphone offering from iBall boasts features that not only impart it a decent quality but also make it comfortable to use.

The iBall Talkathon49 comes with CVC noise reducing technology which mitigates the necessity to push the device close to one's ear which is usually a problem with single ear headphones. The manufacturer claims that the device offers a seamless connectivity to mobile phone, laptops and other compatible devices.

The headphone can be used on both right or left ear. The brand states that the device offers a battery life of 6 hours while offering a connectivity range of 10 meters. The multi touch technology allows users to connect to two devices simultaneously which can be switched easily. This feature will come in handy for consumers who use two smartphones or need connectivity to two devices.

Mr. Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO, and Director at iBall stated at the launch of the device, "Super design, whether professionals or otherwise - iBall Talkathon is sure to impress all with its design, long battery life and crystal-clear sound. Talk endlessly or listen to music with iBall Talkathon!"

The iBall Talkathon49 has been priced decently at Rs. 2,195 and comes with one year of warranty. The device is available at leading retail stores in the country. iBall is also offering a compact case with the device which will make it easy and safe to carry it around when not in use.