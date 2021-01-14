Just In
Infinix Offering SNOKOR iRocker Earbuds At Rs. 1 On Flipkart
After launching several smartphones, Infinix has announced the launch of a new campaign on Flipkart. The Infinix Days Campaign is offering deals on smartphones and audio products until January 16, 2021. Under this deal, Infinix is offering SNOKOR iRocker earbuds at Rs. 1 instead of Rs. 1,499.
However, there is a catch. This offer is only available after buyers purchases the company's smartphones such as the Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro, and the Infinix Note 7. This offer is valid between January 14 to January 16, 2020, and all users will be eligible to get SNOKOR iRocker. Once the smartphone is delivered, the price of the earbuds will automatically be reduced to Rs. 1 on the buyer's Flipkart account. It is worth noting that buyers have to purchase the earbuds within 10 days.
Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro, And Infinix Note 7 Specifications
The Infinix Hot 9 comes with a 13MP AI Quad Rear Camera and 8MP selfie camera along with a LED flashlight. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch screen along with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 2.5D curved glass display. Besides, the smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of in-house storage. This phone is available for Rs. 9,499.
While the Infinix Hot 9 Pro supports a 48MP AI camera, an 8MP AI selfie camera, along with dedicated LED flash several camera modes such as portrait and wide selfie. Furthermore, the smartphone features a 6.6-inch display. It has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and 4GB RAM/64GB ROM and it is priced at Rs. 10,499.
The Infinix Note 7 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G70 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone runs Android 10 operating software and it is available at Rs. 10,999.
